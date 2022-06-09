Dr. Carlos Chacon of Divino Plastic Surgery talks Brazilian Butt Lift Basics
Dr. Carlos Chacon talks Brazilian Butt Lift BasicsSAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES , June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian butt lift remains a popular aesthetic procedure but few know the basics of the BBL; Dr. Carlos Chacon of Divino Plastic Surgery can help with that.
The Brazilian butt lift is surging in popularity among an American populace looking for more booty. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic surgery, the number of procedures performed increased by 90.3% in four years through 2019, and approximately 40,000 BBLs were completed in 2020 alone. For plastic surgeons and more importantly BBL experts like Dr. Carlos Chacon, the procedures provide an opportunity to help clients reach their aesthetic goals.
However, many who express an interest in the Brazilian butt lift have only a basic knowledge of the procedure and arrive at consultations with plenty of questions. Dr. Chacon breaks down those basics here to help guide the conversation with a surgeon.
Dr. Carlos Chacon overviews the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure
In the Brazilian butt lift, a skilled plastic surgeon takes fat grafts using liposuction from other parts of the body and then transfers that fat to the hip and butt regions. These grafts focus on the subcutaneous layer of fat just under the skin and can be taken from the abdomen, thighs, upper and lower back, and even more areas. After it is removed, the fat is processed prior to addition, ensuring optimal shape and size. Manufactured silicone implants are not used in the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.
What are the basic requirements for a BBL?
At an initial consultation, Dr. Carlos Chacon at Divino Plastic Surgery discusses all the particulars and assesses how eligible you are for the procedure. The discussion requires a close look at the body a client wants to create, determines if it is realistic and examines various other health factors related to surgery. To qualify, a candidate must be able to undergo the required procedure, already be at a healthy maintenance weight and have adequate body fat stores to accommodate the fat grafting.
What happens on the day of surgery?
Because anesthesia is required, Dr. Chacon advises clients to make arrangements for transport with a friend or family member or arrange after-surgery care. The Brazilian butt lift procedure takes between two to three hours on average. With the time required for anesthesia and recovery prior to prep for a trip home, the total time can be slightly longer.
What is the recovery process like?
Most patients return to regular work duties from a Brazilian Butt Lift in less than a week according to Dr. Carlos Chacon, Divino Plastic Surgery. For the first two weeks, patients are asked to avoid sitting for extended periods unless modified. Side or stomach sleeping is acceptable and special donut pillows can be used to avoid direct contact. Follow-up appointments start in the first week and include a mid-recovery review and a full review after several months.
