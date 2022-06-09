Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Secures Set­tle­ment with Con­tact Lens Com­pa­ny for its Decep­tive Trade Prac­tices Toward Texans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, through his Consumer Protection Division, has secured a deceptive trade practices settlement against Vision Path, Inc.—specifically, its Hubble contact lens business—in state district court in Bexar County, Texas. Hubble will pay $300,000 in civil penalties, $70,000 in attorneys’ fees, and $2,100 in restitution for certain consumers.   

Hubble deceptively marketed its lenses by representing them as “high quality” even though they were manufactured using older technology that many other contact lens companies had moved away from. Furthermore, Hubble failed to verify consumers’ contact lens prescriptions with prescribers before filling orders, a violation of the Contact Lens Prescription Act that resulted in many consumers receiving the wrong contact lenses. When consumers complained, Hubble wrongly blamed the prescribers.   

Read the settlement here

