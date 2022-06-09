Women’s Socks Market Size Worth USD 30.25 Billion by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Women’s Socks market is projected to grow at a fastest pace during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, capturing 40% revenue. China and India are major contributors to the market's growth. Approximately 32% of 2021's market share was accounted for by Europe. The well-developed economies of the U.K., Germany, and France account for the majority of market revenue.

During the forecast period 2022-2032, the Women's socks market is expected to grow at a value of 5.9%. In 2021, this market was predicted to have a global valuation of US$ 17.5 Billion, and is expected to reach a sum of US$ 30.25 Billion by 2032. The market is going to face increasing demand owing to the increased health-consciousness of the consumers towards using eco-friendly socks and better foot health.



From 2017 to 2021, the Women's socks industry grew at a CAGR of 5.1%. White-collar professionals are expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the utility of socks with the rising importance of maintaining formal attire on a global basis.

As a result, the market is anticipated to grow in the coming years. In addition, the growing spending on health and fitness among adults will boost the demand for various shoe accessories including sports socks and ankle socks at gyms and health clubs.

Due to the increasing rate of foot disorders associated with diabetic patients, various health care professionals have devoted more time to publishing research papers on maintaining healthy feet over the past few years.

Major contributors to the market's growth are China and India. A growing population and increasing disposable income are driving demand for apparel in the region. Majority of market revenue comes from the well-developed economies of the U.K., Germany, and France. Increasingly independent women, higher per capita incomes, and changing fashion trends all impact the market's growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global women's socks market is estimated to have a market size of US$ 18.13 Billion. Women's socks market in North America acquired 20% of the global market share in 2021. The APAC region is expected to grow with a 5.8% CAGR, with a market share of 40% The polyester segment took over 46% of the global Women's socks market share and is expected to exhibit a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Offline sales comprised 76% market share in 2021, reflecting a 5.7% CAGR until 2032





“With the growing global health-conscious and eco-friendly consumers, the demand for clean Women's socks are increasing. At the same time, socks as an integral part of the corporate attire will bolster the growth of the women’s socks market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is populated by several well-established players, as well as several small and medium-sized businesses. Vendors are launching products that meet consumer expectations as fashion consciousness changes. Furthermore, manufacturers are developing new preservative techniques to make their products more durable. A large number of celebrities have endorsed famous brands, contributing greatly to the market's growth.

In January 2020, “Renewed” socks brand, Happy Socks, partnered with fashion icon Johnny Ramone to create a dynamic new collection of socks.

Active wear company Girlfriend Collective released a line of socks called Everyday GF in June 2020. The socks are made of recycled plastic bottles and are cushioned with extra arch support.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global women’s socks market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (Cotton, polyester, others), by Distribution Channel Type (online, offline) and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered In the Women's Socks Market Report

Women's Socks Market by Fiber:

Cotton Women's Socks

Polyester Women's Socks

Women’s Socks from Other Fibers





Women's Socks Market by Distribution Channel:

Women's Socks Sales via Offline Stores

Women's Socks Sales via Online Stores

Women's Socks Market by Region:

North American Women's Socks Market

Europe Women's Socks Market

Asia Pacific Women's Socks Market

Middle East & Africa Women's Socks Market

Latin America Women's Socks Market





