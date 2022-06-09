Wolf Administration’s Investments in Pennsylvania Communities Highlighted During Tour of Medical Arts Building in Reading

Reading, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver celebrated the Wolf Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania communities today during a tour of the Medical Arts Building in Reading and saw firsthand the rehabilitation that will be occurring with funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“The rehabilitation of the Medical Arts Building will have a huge impact in downtown Reading, and I’m glad the Wolf Administration could help make this possible,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “Not only will it create additional space for new businesses, but it also will provide apartments for those who want to live, work and play in the city.”

Shuman Development Group received $2.25 million through RACP to use towards improvements to the building, located at 230 N. 5th St. in Reading. The project includes construction of a two-story addition in an adjacent vacant lot and exterior renovations including masonry, window repair and roof replacement. Interior work will include modernization of ground-floor retail space, lobby restoration, utility improvements and the addition of 35 apartments.

“The Art Deco Medical Arts Building is a magnificent 1929 skyscraper that has been mostly vacant since 1976,” said Alan Shuman, president, Shuman Development Group. “It has faced possible demolition several times due to some structural issues but with the state’s assistance we can finally restore this grand building back to its original grandeur.”

The Medical Arts Building was originally constructed as office space for doctors and dentists in downtown Reading. The 12-story, 93-year-old building has been vacant since the 1980s, until this current project to renovate it into residential apartments and retail space.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, providing opportunities for additional employment training, job creation, and community services across the commonwealth.

