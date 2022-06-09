Submit Release
Job Announcement - Insurance Department Attorney

This position is responsible for collaborating with Insurance Department staff and fellow attorneys to: provide legal advice and opinions for the Insurance Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other Department employees; advise agency staff on legal matters; draft legislation and legal documents; and represent the Department in regulatory matters including administrative hearings, legislative hearings and litigation in court.

The position works under the direction of the Department’s General Counsel to provide a wide variety of legal support to the Department staff members.

The ideal candidate for this position must enjoy collaborating and interacting with non-attorney subject matter experts, consumer protection professionals and other attorneys.  The Department values the ability to develop strong working relationships and collaborative work that produces optimum results. 

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3020723&PostingSeq=1

