Homicide: 600 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, April 22, 2022, in the 600 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:38 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female and two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the female victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Additionally, the two adult males were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, May 8, 2022, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 64-year-old Phyllis Williams, of Northwest, DC.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be from complications of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

