Microbial Fuel Cell (MFC) Market is Poised to Surge at a Robust CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2025: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global shortage of energy and hurdles in coal supply are obvious indicators of an energy crisis that demands an urgent solution. Fairfield Market Research states that this will turn attention towards unconventional sources of energy, giving the global microbial fuel cell (MFC) market a reason to thrive. In the light of these trends, the global microbial fuel cell (MFC) market is expected to cross a revenue of US$15 Mn by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.8% between 2021 and 2025.



Key Highlights:

Wastewater treatment to drive global microbial fuel cell market as spending rises to approximately US$28-30 Bn annually

Recovery of bacteria and microbes from wastewater treatment to be useful for the feedstock of MFC technology to produce electricity

Extraordinary high capital costs and stiff competition act as hurdles for global microbial fuel cell market

Growing demand for green fuel, government support, and R&D fundings expected to decline the overall cost and enhance efficiency of MFCs, creating opportunity

Lockdowns due to COVID-19 significantly impacted MFC demand, resulting in halts to several R&D activities/pilot testing projects pertaining to MFC was halted due to the pandemic.



Low-to-Medium Power Requirement to Drive MFC Demand

The microbial fuel cell technology is ideal for generating low-to-medium power. It transforms the chemical energy in microorganisms into electricity. Analysts state that MFC will be in high demand as it offers an excellent alternative to the conventional sources of energy. Several industries will turn attention to MFC technology as treating wastewater become essential before it is let out. Bioenergy production based on self-renewable models will prove to be a long-standing solution to the current energy and pollution crisis.

Asia Pacific to See Higher Uptake

Growing demand for green fuel as nations try to curb carbon emissions is expected to drive the Asia Pacific microbial fuel cell market. Government support, investments in research and development, and reshuffling of energy mixes are all expected to result in booming MFC market in the region. Growing application of microbial fuel cell technology in areas of wastewater treatment and biosensors is also expected to bode well for the regional market between 2021 and 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global microbial fuel cell market are Cambrian Innovation Inc, Open Therapeutics LLC, Vinpro Technologies, Sainergy Tech, Inc., Triqua International BV, and MICROrganic Technologies.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Type Coverage Mediator Microbial Fuel Cell

Mediator-Free Microbial Fuel Cell Application Coverage Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Biosensor

Others End-user Coverage Agriculture

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Triqua International

Microrganic Technologies

Emefcy

Protonex Technology Corporation

ElectroChem Inc.

Prongineer

Cambrian Innovation Inc.

Open Therapeutics LLC Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, Key Trends, Driver, Restraints, and Future Opportunities & Revenue Pockets, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Historical Trend (2017-2019), Price Trend Analysis- 2019-2025, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)

