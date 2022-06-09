Submit Release
Game and Fish Continues to Monitor HPAI, Discourages Handling Dead Birds

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

June 08, 2022

Report clusters of dead birds, but please don't handle them.

Pinedale -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Wyoming’s wild birds since mid-March. Both wild and domestic birds have been infected across the state.

While reports of wild birds dying from HPAI have been decreasing in some parts of the state, there are still some areas, such as near Pinedale, in particular Soda Lake, where people have have been collecting and reporting a high number of dead birds.

HPAI is considered a zoonotic disease, which means the virus can be transmitted to people. Game and Fish reminds the public to not touch or handle sick or dead birds, and to not allow domestic animals like dogs and cats to feed on sick or dead wild birds.

Wild birds can carry HPAI and not appear sick. Some birds might exhibit signs of neurological impairment or may be found dead with no apparent cause.

To report clusters of dead birds call the nearest Game and Fish Regional Office. For more info on HPAI and to track cases in wild birds, visit the Game and Fish website.

 

- WGFD -


 

