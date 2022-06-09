PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Rutledge Road Bridge Project in Jefferson Township, Mercer County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Rutledge Road (Route 3022) over Shenango River in Jefferson Township, Mercer County.

The bridge is located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258.

Rehabilitation of the bridge will include resurfacing and concrete patching, repairs to the deck abutment joints and barriers as well as painting the beam ends.

Work is expected to occur during the 2023 construction season and will last approximately two and a half months.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two and a half months. The proposed 16.5-mile detour route will be posted using Rutledge/Valley Road (Route 3022), Valley Road (Route 3039), Route 258, and Route 18.

The existing steel girder bridge was built in 1964. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 450 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The information on the Rutledge Road Bridge Project, including a handout, digital plans, and an online comment form is also available online. The page will remain active until June 27, 2022 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matthew Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov, or 814-678-7169.

The purpose of the virtual public online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project's potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation's 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Matt Antrilli PennDOT Project Manager at mantrilli@pa.gov, or 814-678-7169.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

