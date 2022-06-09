Former MDOC Probation Officer Dendrick Hurd is Guilty of Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White announced today that Dendrick Hurd, a former Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) probation officer, pled guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Lin Carter’s office in Judge Helfrich’s courtroom.



Hurd was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in December of 2021. Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle money from people attempting to pay court-ordered fees and fines.

“In this case, the defendant did not think anyone was watching, and he was wrong. We will continue to fight against fraud in every case,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Dendrick Hurd is now convicted of a felony offense and will serve six years in prison and five years post-release supervision.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.