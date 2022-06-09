Red Pill Analytics Features Cloud Acceleration Technology at Snowflake Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Pill Analytics, a BI and analytics company that helps customers see data differently, announced today they will be showcasing their cloud migration technology at Snowflake Summit 2022. Snowflake Summit is a 4-day conference featuring technical, data, and business experts who gather to share what’s possible in the Snowflake Data Cloud.
As a Snow Row sponsor, Red Pill Analytics will be highlighting their ETL Converter, a data transformation migration tool. The ETL Converter offers an accelerator for companies migrating to the Snowflake Data Cloud by leveraging dbt, or other code-based transformation tools. Built to convert Oracle and other SQL dialects into ANSI SQL for Snowflake, it offers customers a convenient way to migrate their legacy ETL to the cloud.
Snowflake’s Data Cloud offers the ideal platform for Red Pill to power their customers' digital transformation initiatives. “Our team has freed up headcount to devote to M&A related activities and not on cumbersome manual reporting,” says CFO of a Government Administration and Construction Company. The near-zero maintenance of the Snowflake platform allows the company to pull data from a dashboard accessible to both executives and higher-lever analysts.
“Red Pill Analytics is known for providing cloud architecture and migration services with leading and emerging technologies. We’re always delighted to partner with them for enterprise digital transformation on the Snowflake’s platform,” says Katie Ecklund, Senior Director of Partner Sales - America, at Snowflake.
About Red Pill Analytics
Red Pill Analytics combines the best elements of cloud-native technologies, agile development, and continuous innovation to form a unique analytics company. Headquartered in Texas with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Brasilia (Brazil), their mission is to continuously evaluate, modernize, and automate to deliver a more valuable, less expensive services model.
