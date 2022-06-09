Contact Center Analytics Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "Contact Center Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Automatic Call Distributor, Risk and Compliance Management, and Workforce Optimization), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Contact Center Analytics Market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2022 to USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as rising adoption of advanced contact center technologies, demand for better customer experience management solutions, and increasing adoption of cloud-based contact center solutions during and after COVID-19 are expected to drive the adoption of contact center analytics technologies and services.

Contact center analytics is the process of collecting and analyzing valuable customer insights, and real-time monitoring for providing better customer experience and workforce optimization. Customer satisfaction (CSAT), revenue, customer retention, customer effort score, and service-level agreement (SLA) performance are all the important factors to be considered in the process.

By component, the Contact Center Analytics Market has been segmented into software and services. The CAGR of the service component is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The services provided can be further bifurcated into professional and managed services. These services help identify the type of integration required by organizations to meet their contact center demands. Companies offering contact center-related services deploy consultants, solution experts, and dedicated project management teams, which specialize in the design and delivery of critical decision-support software, tools, and services.

The Contact Center Analytics Market has been segmented by deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment mode of contact center solutions provides organizations with robust contact center management benefits, along with the ownership of their consumer/customer data.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Forecast 2021-2026 CAGR 11.7% Region Wise Highest CAGR Asia Pacific Estimated Year Market Size USD 1.7 Billion in 2022 Forecast Year Market Size USD 2.9 Billion by 2027 Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Region Wise Highest Market Size North America Companies covered Cisco (US), Genpact (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), NICE (US), 8x8 (US), Five9 (US), Talkdesk (US), CallMiner (US), Servion Global Solutions (US), Genesys (US), VirtualPBX (US), ChaseData (US), Broadvoice (US), SingleComm (US), LiveAgent (Slovakia), CloudTalk (US), Aircall (US), Bright Pattern (US), Dixa (Denmark), CallHippo (US), Strategic Contact (US), 3CLogic (US), and Metrocall (Uruguay).

The Contact Center Analytics Market by application has been categorized into Automatic Call Distributor (ACD), log management, risk and compliance management, real-time monitoring and analysis, workforce optimization, Customer Experience Management (CEM), and other applications, such as data integration and chat quality and revenue optimization. The log management application is expected to have the highest growth rate, while the CEM application is having the largest market size during the forecast period. Companies are deploying contact centers analytics for different applications to enhance customer experience by providing high-quality customer services.

The Contact Center Analytics Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some large multinational players are showing interests to open new offices in the region, and also a lot of new entrepreneur setups are taking place, who are adopting the newer technologies to have a competitive advantage over the established players. China, Japan, and India have shown ample growth opportunities by adopting advanced contact center technologies in the market.

Some major players in the Contact Center Analytics Market include Cisco (US), Genpact (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Avaya (US), NICE (US), 8x8 (US), Five9 (US), Talkdesk (US), CallMiner (US), Servion Global Solutions (US), Genesys (US), VirtualPBX (US), ChaseData (US), and Broadvoice (US).

