Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,603 in the last 365 days.

NASDAQ: CDNA Investor Alert: Lawsuit against CareDx, Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) prior to February 2021, and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: CDNA shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 23, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against CareDx, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service, that these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny, that these practices rendered the Company’s testing services revenue reported between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022 artificially inflated, and that as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Christopher Claussen
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


Primary Logo

You just read:

NASDAQ: CDNA Investor Alert: Lawsuit against CareDx, Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.