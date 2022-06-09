Gov. Reynolds announces award winners for Teacher Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program

DES MOINES -- Today, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the 19 recipient schools of the Teacher Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant Program, which she unveiled during her Condition of the State Address in January.

The Teacher Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program grants will serve more than 1,000 paraeducators and students in 134 schools ultimately creating over 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. 110 of these recipients are creating the first-ever registered apprenticeship programs in their schools. A total of $45.6 million will be granted towards the program. The full list of award winners can be found here.

The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn a paraeducator certificate and associates degree and paraeducators to earn their bachelor's degree all while learning and working in the classroom. The program will begin this fall during the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about the pilot program, visit here.

“The overwhelming response we received for this grant opportunity has been truly remarkable and is evident of the great interest and passion that lies within our students and paraeducators to jumpstart their careers in education,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Through valuable partnerships, this program makes post-secondary educational opportunities available at the fingertips of high school students before graduating high school. And, we’re not done yet--this pilot program is just the beginning of what we hope will expand across the state.”

“Growing our teacher and paraeducator talent pipeline helps ensure Iowa students have access to a world-class education today and into the future,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “I commend these school districts and postsecondary partners for their innovative plans to start registered apprenticeships that will inspire and support the next generation of educators in Iowa communities.”

“This unique grant will expand and create more opportunities for Iowans who might not otherwise believe a career in education is possible,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Registered Apprenticeships have long been a crucial tool in developing our workforce. It is incredibly exciting to see this model embraced by educators to create a pipeline for teachers and paraeducators and demonstrates that apprenticeships can be created for almost any occupation in any industry.”

Funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.