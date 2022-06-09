Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market Size To Reach USD 470.45 Mn by 2029 and Growing CAGR of 10.10%
Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market Size by Emerging Trends, Business Strategies, Developing Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Overview by 2029SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer is accelerating due to the various applications such as identify material characteristics and absorption of electromagnetic spectra and increasing technological advancements in spectroscopy. Additionally, surging levels of investment for research and development activities and adoption of food fingerprinting techniques positively affect the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market growth. Furthermore, adoption of near infrared spectroscopy in seed quality detection along with development of advanced product for biological applications extends profitable opportunities to the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market players.
Global Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market was valued at USD 182.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 470.45 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Drug Discovery is expected to witness high growth in the application segments owing to the increase in disease incidences. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers:
Penetration of Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer
The increase in the penetration of near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer into non-contact temperature measurement, astronomy, life sciences, and materials chemistry applications acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market.
Demand from Various Industries
The increase in the number of applications from various industries for identifying material characteristics, measuring of emission, and absorbing of electromagnetic spectra accelerate the market growth.
Surge in Investments
The surge in the investment for research and development activities further influence the market. Also, adoption of food fingerprinting techniques has a positive impact on the market.
Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and development of manufacturing sectors positively affect the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market.
Opportunities:
Furthermore, adoption of near infrared spectroscopy in seed quality detection extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, development of advanced product for biological applications will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges:
On the other hand, availability of used devices along with technical limitations are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent regulations pertaining to import and export is projected to challenge the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Some of the major players operating in the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market are
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
Anton Paar GmbH (Austria)
Bruker (US)
PerkinElmer Inc. (US)
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)
ABB (Sweden)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
JASCO. (Japan)
Newport Corporation (US)
Oxford Instruments (UK)
Shimadzu Scientific Instruments. (Japan)
Rigaku Corporation (Japan)
HORIBA Europe GmbH (Germany)
Teledyne Princeton Instruments. (New Jersey)
StellarNet, Inc. (US)
ZEISS International (Germany)
Global Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market Scope and Market Size
Spectrometer Type:
Optical Spectrometer
Mass Spectrometer
Fluorescence Spectrometer
High-Resolution Spectrometer
Others
Technique:
Atomic Spectroscopy
Mass Spectrometry
Molecular Spectroscopy
Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Application:
Nanotechnology
Drug Discovery
Environmental Testing
Food and Agriculture
Life Sciences
Materials Chemistry
Forensic Science
Others
Near Infrared (NIR) Portable Spectrometer Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the near infrared (NIR) portable spectrometer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
