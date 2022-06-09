Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Philippine President-Elect Marcos, Jr.

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Philippine President-Elect Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., and his advisors, including Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and Department of Foreign Affairs Under Secretary Theresa Lazaro, in Manila, the Philippines. Deputy Secretary Sherman congratulated President-Elect Marcos on his election. The President-elect and Deputy Secretary agreed on the importance of partnering together to strengthen our economies, including the importance of public-private partnerships, clean energy and our digital economy. The Deputy Secretary and the President-Elect highlighted the importance of the U.S.-Philippine Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world and the importance of fostering respect for human rights and rule of law in the Philippines. They discussed opportunities for our two nations to deepen our Alliance and friendship and seize new opportunities to deliver for our people in the years to come.

