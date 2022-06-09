Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market is expected to reach US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 5.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to the strong growth being witnessed by various industries, including mining, automotive, construction, manufacturing, utilities and petrochemical, demand for FPS (Fire Protection Systems) in the global market is expected to increase during the forecast period

The emergence of intelligent and automatic fire suppression systems that can release a high volume of water in industrial warehouses with high-piled inventory is set to accelerate the market in the near future. These systems are also capable of enhancing the survivability during fires with the help of voice evacuation features.

Prominently driven by rapid increase in establishment of food manufacturing and processing units, adoption of fire protection systems for industrial cooking is further fueled by industrial safety regulatory framework. The market build-up has been solid over the past decade and is set for a healthy CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022 – 2029).

Key Takeaways – Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market Study

Wireless, automatic, and compact designs in fire alarm systems that fit most industrial layouts, and are compliant with guidelines set by regulatory bodies such as NFPA, are projected to gain more relevance.

High installation and maintenance costs of wired alarms will result in reduced preference for these systems in the future.

Key players are focused on launching early suppression fast response fire sprinkler systems that are capable of releasing large volumes of water (100 gallons per min), and have improved response time.

North America currently represents more than a fourth of the global market value and will continue to lead its way in fire protection systems for industrial cooking market.

In the backdrop of a large number of fire incidents in the U.S., strategic collaborations between manufacturers and installers will complement the amplifying demand for fire protection systems in industrial cooking sector.

Increasing demand for commercially-prepared food has paved the way for a growing number of food joints and restaurant chains. Robust growth in food ventures has been witnessed in recent years, which is expected to reduce cooking activities within industrial and manufacturing unit premises.

Fire protection systems for industrial cooking are designed and installed in accordance with standards, codes, and rules that are based on actual fire tests. Product customization, with proven advanced fire protection system installations, will play a key role in the value chain of the market.

Competitive Landscape Remains Fragmented

The market structure is considered to be fairly fragmented, with a large number of smaller companies offering identical products. Furthermore, growing number of players in the fire protection systems for industrial cooking market has been driving manufacturers to incorporate forward integration in terms of services, by offering installation, product consultancy, and aftersales support.

Key players such as Honeywell International Inc, Siemens AG, United Technologies Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, and Gentex Corporation hold a prominent share of market pie in terms of revenue, backed by long-term partnerships with consumers and well-established sales networks.

On the other hand, top manufacturers are strategically acquiring regional players, and retaining their brands to expand global presence. For instance, Johnson Controls International Plc provides safety services and solutions such as fire extinguishing systems under many brand names, including Ansul, Tyco Integrated Security, and Tyco SimplexGrinnell.

What Lies Ahead for Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market?

Increased inclination towards performance efficiency will continue to be the prime driver for the development of technologically-advanced fire protection systems for use in various industries. Most customers are inclined towards purchasing fire protection systems with novel connectivity systems and reduced response times.

Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market By Category

Product:

Fire Detection System Flame Detectors Smoke Detectors

Fire Management System Fire Extinguishers Water Extinguishers Foam Extinguishers Dry Chemical Extinguishers CO2 Extinguishers

Fire Suppression System Water Fire Suppression Systems Gaseous/Clean Agent Fire Suppression Systems Foam Fire Suppression Systems Powder Fire Suppression Systems

Fire Response System Emergency Lighting Fire Alarm Devices







End Use:

Food Processing Units Meat and Fish Dairy Products Sugar and Confectionery Tortilla and Bakery Other Food and Kindred Products

Industrial Kitchens





Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





