Senator Tartaglione Announces More Than $9.1 Million In PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency Grants for Philadelphia

Harrisburg, PA June 8, 2022 – Today, Senator Christine Tartaglione announced more than $9.2 million will be coming to Philadelphia from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to enhance the quality, coordination, and planning of criminal and juvenile justice system, victim service, and community safety programs.

“I am delighted to see the continued investment in all aspects of the criminal justice system here in Philadelphia as well as across the commonwealth,” said Sen Tartaglione. “The funds will be heading to organizations that are at the forefront of addressing our community’s biggest needs including – mental health resources, child advocacy centers, treatment programs for people experiencing addiction, and more.”

Grants that received funding were submitted to the PCCD and reviewed by the Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee (CACAC), the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC), or the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee (JJDPC).

Programs that serve the residents of Philadelphia that received funding today include:

CACAC – Endowment Act Funds

  • $100,000 – Philadelphia Children’s Alliance
  • $100,000 – Joseph J. Peters Institute
  • $271,423 – WOAR-Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence
  • $100,000 – Philadelphia Children’s Alliance
  • $4,130,000 – Philadelphia City Treasurer

CAPPAC – 2022-2023 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds

  • $4,018,618 – Philadelphia County

JJDPC – State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Fund

  • $150,000 – Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc.
  • $150,000 – Caring People Alliance

JJDPC – State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Funds

  • $150,000 – Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association

More information on PCCD and its grant opportunities can be found on its website.

###

