Fontana: Local Organizations to Receive $3.8 Million in State Grants

HARRISBURG, June 9, 2022 − Organizations that work to promote public safety and victim advocacy in the 42nd Senate District will receive more than $3.8 million in state grants, Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency approved the grants through a variety of Commonwealth funding sources to take a broad approach to addressing crime and helping victims.

“Public safety is more than just police on the streets,” Fontana said. “These grants will help some hardworking local organizations take a holistic approach to addressing root causes and of crime and recovery for victims.”

Local awardees are:

  • Center for Victims, Child Advocacy at CAC UPMC Children’s Hospital, $100,000
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, Restrictive Probation and Treatment Courts, $1.4 million
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation & Quality Enhancements at ACCOME, $117,653
  • Allegheny County, CCAPPG Funds, $1.89 million
  • Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania, S.E.L.F.I.E. Project (Social and Emotional Learning, $148,591
  • Bethany Christian Services of Western PA, ReNew (Recovering Mothers with Newborns). $150,000

The grants come from the following funds: Endowment Act Funds, 2022-2023, Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds, FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-23 County Adult Probation and Parole Funds, State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds, State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Funds, Federal Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Funds, Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds and Substance Abuse, Education and Demand Reduction, Category 1 – Adult Funds. 

