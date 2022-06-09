Cylera Announces New Cyber Alert Dashboard Built for NHS Trusts
Easy, Efficient, Rapid Response to Meet NHS Digital Requirements
NHS Healthcare IT and security teams are always busy and overloaded. When NHS Digital provides high severity alerts, this dashboard makes it easy and fast to manage response and workflow in one spot.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cylera, the pioneer in IoT and medical device cybersecurity and intelligence, today announced a new dashboard and features within the Cylera MedCommand™ Platform, developed specifically to help its U.K. National Health Service (NHS) Trust customers more rapidly meet response requirements to NHS Digital high severity cyber alerts (formerly CareCERT).
— Phil Howe, CTO at Core to Cloud
NHS Trusts are required to respond quickly to cyber threat notifications received from NHS Digital’s Data Security Centre (DSC) and must acknowledge receipt of high severity cyber alerts within 48 hours to help protect against the rise in high severity exploits that could impact patient care, privacy, and service continuity.
“Given the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape, NHS Trusts need to quickly acknowledge and respond to high severity cyber alerts,” said Phil Howe, Chief Technology Officer at Core to Cloud, formerly Deputy Chief Technology Officer with Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. “Information Technology (IT) and security teams always have large task lists and many other urgent needs demanding their attention, so a dashboard like this really helps IT have all the information they need in one view.”
“Cylera wanted to make it extremely easy for Trusts to quickly respond to NHS Digital cyber alerts, and provide very time-efficient workflows,” said Paul Bakoyiannis, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and co-founder at Cylera. “The new Cyber Alert Dashboard provides access to all current and historical cyber alerts, and through our analysis, users can immediately tell what systems are affected in the Cylera register of medical and IoT devices. The whole response workflow can be managed from one dashboard; receipt, assignment, resolution, and timely reporting back to NHS Digital for compliance purposes.”
The new dashboard features a single dashboard view that brings all the current and historical NHS Digital cyber alerts into view in one place, from which customers can manage the entire process of receiving and responding to cyber alerts, including the ability to sort by severity, date published, affected devices, alert type, status, who is assigned, last updated by, etc. At-a-glance, the immediate status and who is working on it can be seen and even exported as a file for NHS Digital and others if needed.
The dashboard can also be an online source of verification for auditors who may be assisting NHS Trusts to help meet their 2022 DSPT Data Security and Protection Toolkit requirements. The dashboard is informed by other capabilities within Cylera: asset inventory and management, vulnerability assessment, risk analysis, threat detection, fleet optimisation, security compliance, and its proprietary threat intelligence database.
“NHS Trusts are having to play catch up after COVID and are still strapped for resources. There is a backlog of IT system changes and a huge growth in medical devices that is changing the threat surface,” said Richard Staynings, Chief Security Strategist at Cylera. “One of the greatest challenges faced by Trusts is to understand what exactly is connected to their networks, and what risks these systems pose. Many Trusts are still catching up, such as in the 2022 requirement for organisations to have a register of medical devices. Unfortunately, few today have the needed visibility into their estate assets, and this makes it difficult to respond when a high severity cyber alert comes out.”
For more information, the Cylera platform is available in the U.K. through its partner, Core to Cloud™ located in Cirencester, U.K. at Contact Us.
Additionally, Cylera has more information at www.cylera.com/UK-Healthcare.
Core to Cloud/Cylera virtual newsroom is available to access HERE.
About Cylera
Cylera is a leading pioneer in agentless healthcare IoT cybersecurity and intelligence, with a mission to safeguard what matters most: patient safety and the cybersecurity of healthcare networks. Cylera delivers a holistic, asset-centric cybersecurity platform that discovers devices, analyzes network traffic and device risks, detects vulnerabilities, continuously identifies threats or malicious devices, helps reduce the attack surface, and delivers fleet optimization and other operational business benefits.
Cylera was awarded the GHP Healthcare Cybersecurity Company of the Year in the UK for 2022. Cylera is a privately held company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Cheltenham, U.K. and Madrid, Spain. www.cylera.com
About Core to Cloud
Core to Cloud is a progressive cyber security company founded in 2015 by business entrepreneurs and IT specialists, Mark Liddle and James Cunningham. From complete network visibility, security validation, governance and control, to threat detection and response, Core to Cloud provides consultancy and technical support for the planning and implementation of sustainable security strategies.
Currently, Core to Cloud is the only UK healthcare supplier of Cylera, the global leader in healthcare IoT cybersecurity, reinforcing its position as the premier supplier to the healthcare sector. It was the first UK supplier of Pentera and Abnormal Security and was one of the first UK channel partners of Immersive Labs. Its range of cyber security solutions also includes major global brands such as Vectra and Stealthbits.
Now supporting over 100 customers across an array of sectors, including Fat Face, UCL and over 45 NHS Trusts, Core to Cloud’s team turns cybersecurity into a competitive advantage, removing the constraints that limit performance while keeping their customers’ most critical infrastructure safe and secure. www.coretocloud.co.uk
