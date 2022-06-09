Current Foods Showcasing Latest Innovations in Alternative Seafood at Summer Fancy Food Show

Company Addresses Climate Change with Changes in Food Tech

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Foods ( https://currentfoods.com/ ), an alt-protein challenger known for taking food science below sea level with fish made from plants, is sampling its marinated plant-based, sushi-grade tuna and - for the first time - presenting its sliced smoked salmon at the Summer Fancy Food Show June 12 - 14, 2022, Level 1, Booth #7541. The company will also be sharing its bold vision for the future which includes an unwavering commitment to addressing climate change, overfishing, as well as health matters in their development of alternatives to seafood.



“We need to make changes in the way we eat. Current Foods is not only contributing to a more sustainable food system, but first and foremost, we want to make this journey towards the future of food enjoyable for everyone,” said Jacek Prus, CEO and co-founder of Current Foods, who founded the company in 2019 along with food technologist and Chief Science Officer, Sònia Hurtado. “Fish populations are severely in decline. Industrial fishing is wreaking havoc on our ecosystem. And climate change is altering global ocean currents, creating even more challenges to the sustainability of seafood as a diet staple. Current Foods is creating “the new school of fish” to secure the seafood flavors we love amid the sea of changes we are facing, without dropping a single fishing net.”

Meticulously formulated over 2 years by a team that’s spent decades working in food science, Current Foods has always gone one step further to make seafood…that just happens to be made from plants. This ambitious goal guides the company’s product development and its uncompromising standards that can fool people who don’t know they were not eating traditional fish. Hence, its products are made for everyone from the committed carnivore to the fluid flexitarian, to the veteran vegan. Consumers will be provided with healthy nutrients like omega-3 DHAs, iron, vitamin B12, fiber, and protein, without any of the mercury, antibiotics, or microplastics. It’s food that’s good for the planet and great for the palate.

Current Foods does not only want to showcase their latest addition, their sliced smoked salmon dedicated for retail sales, to the audience of the Summer Fancy Food Show this year, but also hopes to make new connections: “We warmly invite other companies to join us on our mission, as we aim to replace at least half of the seafood consumed with plant-based alternatives. This can only be achieved if we all play together. That’s where networks such as the SFA come to play and create immense value: We’re all in the same boat - carried by our oceans,” says Prus.

ABOUT CURRENT FOODS



Current Foods is the new school of fish. They're taking food science below sea level to make seafood entirely from plants. Earthly ingredients meet imaginative food science to create products that are uncompromising in taste, texture, appearance, and nutritional density. After a successful soft launch with foodservice partners like Matthew Kenney Cuisine and Blue Sushi Sake Grill in 2021, Current Foods is now rolling out nationwide in restaurants, retail, and e-commerce. Featured as one of TIME magazine's 2021's Best Inventions and Fast Company as a World Changing Idea of 2022, you can now order Current Foods products online, or learn more about the company at www.currentfoods.com.

