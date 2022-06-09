Fc Fusion Protein Market Size to Reach USD 59.48 billion by 2028, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 26.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Fc fusion protein for vaccine

Increasing usage of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research and increasing use as drugs are some key factors driving global Fc fusion protein market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased use of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research, as well as increased use as drugs are key factors expected to drive robust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines is also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Vaccination is becoming more important as the prevalence of infectious diseases rises around the globe. Increased use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines such as Filovirus vaccines is expected to boost market growth going ahead. In rabbits, mice, and monkeys, the immunogenicity of a CHO-expressed recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S1-Fc fusion protein as a potential COVID-19 vaccine option was studied. The immunogenicity of the S1-Fc fusion protein is strong.

Fc Fusion Protein Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2028. The report studies the historical data of the Fc Fusion Protein market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Fc Fusion Protein industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Fc Fusion Protein market.

Top competitors of the Fc Fusion Protein Market profiled in the report include:

Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Eye diseases segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of Fc fusion protein for treating retinal diseases.

Biosimilar drugs segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Fc fusion protein biosimilars have been utilized in a variety of clinical trials for cancer, chronic inflammatory disorders, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic diseases.

In vivo segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to rising demand for bio-therapeutic drugs.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising demand for drugs based on Fc fusion protein for diabetes treatment.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc fusion protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biosimilar Drugs

Brands Drugs

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Eye Diseases

Hemophilia

Autoimmune Disease

Diabetes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In Vitro

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Binding Assays

Microarray Technologies

In Vivo

Bio-therapeutic Drugs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Hospitals

Oculoplastic Clinics

Regional Analysis of the Fc Fusion Protein Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Fc Fusion Protein market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Fc Fusion Protein business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Fc Fusion Protein market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Fc Fusion Protein market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Fc Fusion Protein Market Size Worth USD 59.48 Billion in 2028