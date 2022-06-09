Hearing Aids Market Size is estimated to reach a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027, Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hearing aids market is expected to reach USD 8,967.7 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hearing aids market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the increasing application of behind-the-ear, receiver in-the-ear, in-the-ear, and canal hearing aids, as well as cochlear implants, among others, in the adults and pediatrics. Innovative technological developments in hearing aids are crucial to fuel market demand.

For instance, hearing-impaired individuals are considered to be 300.0% more prone to falling, and the technology, developed by Starkey, on the occurrence of a fall would automatically send alerts to three emergency contact notifying them about the fall, as well the precise location of the hearing-impaired individual. Besides, there are technologies that can detect and generate sound alerts to indicate that the person is on the verge of falling.

The government’s support for improving the life of hearing-impaired individuals is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase five-fold since 1950. Elderly people suffer from various complications, including hearing loss. Hearing loss in geriatric people may occur due to various factors, but generally, it occurs from changes in the auditory nerve and inner ear with aging. Besides, medications and certain healthcare issues may also trigger the condition.

A few of the leading players operating in the Hearing Aids market research report are:

Benson Hearing, Starkey, Medtronic, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED_EL, WIDEX USA Inc., GN Store Nord A/S, Phonak, William Demat Holding A/S, and Rion

The report primarily sheds light on the Hearing Aids essentials, such as definitions, arrangements, applications, and review of the industry, discussing the product offerings, producing forms, pricing assessment, and feedstock, among others. The Hearing Aids report investigates the global landscape by conducting an economy-wide assessment, along with a comprehensive study involving product costing, drivers and restraints, production, distribution, demands, and year-on-year growth rate.

Extent of the research:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids

Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids

Canal Hearing Aids

Others

Hearing Loss Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adults

Pediatrics

This Hearing Aids Market study also discusses the cost volatility observed both in the historical data collected for the period 2017-2019 and potential trends for the forecast years 2020-2028, based on the optimum capacity along with the points of view and estimated market estimations. This global market report also evaluates the data relating to the vendors functioning in the sector and buyers, providing an exhaustive database of crucial aspects of the Hearing Aids sector.

Assessing the contemporary market dynamics, the statistical survey report has also demonstrated the latest pivotal advancements and market participants based on a critical assessment of the same. The study draws accurate predictions for the business to assist consumers plan their future business moves after gaining a fair perspective of the future sector.

Some key aspects explored in this report are:

By type, canal hearing aids are estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.8% in the forecast period. Canal hearing aids have a less likely chance to overwhelm listeners with feedback, and blocking of the ear canal is less of a problem, thus mitigating the occlusion effect.

By hearing loss, sensorineural hearing loss held a substantial market share in 2019. Sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) occurs post damage to the inner ear. It may also occur owing to nerve pathways problems from the inner ear to the brain. SNHL may cause difficulty in the hearing of soft sound and even louder sounds.

By application, pediatrics are estimated to observe a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period, as the amplification of sound stimulates and promotes the growth of the brain’s auditory centers, thereby assisting in a child’s critical learning.

Europe, in terms of revenue, held the largest hearing aid market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing occurrences of hearing loss.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

On a concluding note, the report offers a panoramic view of the Spherical Graphite market on both the global and regional levels. It is inclusive of key statistical data and industry-verified facts and thoroughly evaluate the size, share, and market volume of the Spherical Graphite industry to forecast the same over 2020-2028.

Overall, the Hearing Aids Market intelligence report deduces accurate market estimations by utilizing the principles of Breakdown and Data Triangulation to assess factors like shift in consumer inclination, existent knowledgebase, market valuation, and verified sources. These aspects might play a crucial role in the potential growth of the worldwide sector.

