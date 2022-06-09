Lionstreet Group AG Trade Finance Platform Liquidity Hub Acquired by Trade Finance Specialist
It brings further Consolidation that continues to show no signs of stopping in the trade finance market.
Trade Finance Platform Liquidity Hub Acquired by Trade Finance Specialist.
— Marc Clapasson
Swiss-based Lionstreet AG has announced its successful exit from project 'adamantlane' to a leader in Global Payments solutions.
After unprecedented investment into digitizing trade finances and outdated processes, SAP acquired Taulia earlier this year. It brings further Consolidation that continues to show no signs of stopping in the trade finance market.
The acquirer stated that it will further bolster its global financial service & product offering
Adamantlane started in 2019 with the mission to deliver a consistent system of automation, performance, transparency, and reliability to the trade finance market. It offers a leading platform in capital and corporate liquidity management digitization.
Through its platform Liquidity Hub (Co-innovated with SAP), its focus was to improve the experience in the trade finance sector by increasing the speed, transparency, and risk predictability of the market and then completely digitizing the trade finance process end to end.
The strategic acquisition sees the senior management remain at Liquidity Hub and growth plans to be accelerated under the new owner.
A representative from Transact commented.
"Last week, I was delighted to complete a transaction in which Raglan Capital, together with its oft-time partner BCM Limited, acquired a majority interest in AdamantLane AG. AdamantLane is a Swiss-based company with further operations in Germany. Over recent years with its LiquidityHub platform, it has developed the most exciting working capital and corporate liquidity management technologies available across the globe. In addition, it has a very strong management team, and I am incredibly excited to work with them to extend the success that they have already started to enjoy."
About Lionstreet
Lion Street Group AG is an independent management and holding company. It focuses mainly on private market investments, including its digitalization and structuring.
Marc Clapasson Partner Lionstreet Group
We have successfully navigated & integrated Liquidity Hub into its new owners. We are pleased to see the core team will remain at Liquidity Hub to complete the integration and drive further growth in the critical supply chain finance market.
The journey to get Liquidity Hub & Adamantlane to its acquisition has given us a fantastic journey. And that journey provided valuable insights into Lionstreet's next project, which the leadership team will announce to the market shortly.
