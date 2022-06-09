Asset Integrity Management Market Registered at CAGR 28.60%, Industry Size, Share, Development Trends and Forecast 2029
Asset integrity management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the asset integrity management market to exhibit a CAGR of 28.60% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Asset integrity management refers to a type of standard of operating an asset that basically targets the safety, health, protect equipment and environment. It operates effectively and efficiently to ensure reliable operation for achieving objectives. It possess various advantages such as reduced risks and increase reliability, increased safety and enhancing environmental performances. This is widely utilized in oil and gas power, mining, aerospace and other industry.
Key Market Players:
Aker Solutions, Bureau Veritas, Fluor Corporation., Intertek Group plc, SGS SA, SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY, DNV GL AS, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International, Inc., ROSEN Group, TechnipFMC plc, LifeTech Engineering Ltd, Metegrity Inc, General Electric, ABB, Siemens, FORCE TECHNOLOGY and TWI Ltd., among others.
The rising necessity of asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters, increased demand from utilities sector and rise in telecommunications tower installations will emerge as the major factor driving market growth. Furthermore, the stringent government safety regulations and quality control requirements, climatic changes affecting the operations of numerous industries and declining oil and gas prices increasing the demand for maintaining the asset and plant will further aggravate the market value for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Key Market Segmentation:
Asset integrity management market is segmented on the basis of services and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of services, asset integrity management market is segmented into RBI, ram study, corrosion management, pipeline integrity management, hazid study, structural integrity management and NDT.
The asset integrity management market is also segmented on the basis of industry into oil and gas, power, mining, aerospace and others.
Major Regions:
Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering
**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
