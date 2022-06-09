Looper Finance Reveals Working Fundamentals, Anti-Rug Pull, and Burning Mechanisms

Looper Finance, a crypto initiative claiming to be the first-ever gamified rebase project, has released new details about its working mechanisms.

Looper Finance was built on the Polygon blockchain. The project aims to help users enhance their crypto earnings with daily returns of up to 20% and a 10-day ROI of up to 519.2%.

Building on a successful presale, Looper combines several innovative concepts, including the Loop Concept, GameFi, and a Dynamic Tax System. This process creates a series of short-term investments providing users (loopers) with enhanced control over their assets and a variable daily return.

The Loop Concept consists of four investment phases following each other in 4-loop cycles. Users can enter a loop and sustain the price long enough to potentially gain a 10-day ROI besides the daily rewards. When a Loop ends, a new one begins, including a new Token, new liquidity, and a new price, independent of the previous Loops.

Here is an example of how this works on Looper Finance:

Users have to buy LOOP Tokens. Participate in the project’s “PLAY & EARN” game during Loop Phase A. Claim their eBalances to receive LOOP Tokens in Loop Phase B. Cash-out either in Loop Phase B (High profits) or Loop Phase C (Higher profits). Enter a new Loop with a new token.

Source: A Simplified Flow, Looper Finance documents.

Looper Finance Features and Mechanisms

Looper Finance plans to ensure price stability through a timed dynamic tax. This feature sustains the protocol with ample resources to upkeep liquidity, treasury, and hedge against inflation. Also, it minimizes price manipulation by taxing sales/wallet transfers. This depends on how big of a share the holder has in correlation to the LP of LOOP Token.

The project also employs a dynamic burn mechanism that reduces inflation by acting as a deflationary mechanism. This feature burns 20% of the Dynamic tax to push the price up. It does not involve any additional taxes and does not affect the average investor.

Looper Finance’s Treasury will only be active before Loop Phase C. This feature hedges against volatility in the market to ensure stability in the price of LOOP Tokens. The project will use a small portion of the treasury for airdrop gas fees only in Phase B.

The project will use the remaining 80% of the Treasury balance to perform massive buybacks from the QuickSwap Liquidity Pool. All these tokens, together with the remaining unclaimed tokens, will be burned.

Another feature of Looper Finance is its Vault, which will support the growth, investments, and giveaways depending on community votes. Similar to the treasury, the Vault will only be active from Loop Phase C.

Lastly, Looper Finance wants to reassure its users that it will not pull the rug from under them. To this end, the team has employed a series of measures, including a successful KYC verification from Coinsult.

Additionally, the LOOP token will not have a mint function, and it will have a fixed maximum total supply. The maximum sell tax will be fixed at 25%, and the project will feature Gnosis Safe multi-sig secured fund wallets.

About Looper Finance

Looper Finance is a new crypto project aiming to help its users earn more from their digital assets and financial ventures. The project claims to be the "first-ever Gamified Rebase project," and it may allow users to gain up to 20% in daily returns. Furthermore, a 10-day ROI could bring a Looper a boost of up to 519.2%.

Lastly, Looper Finance pledges to give 13% back to new users joining within the next 24 hours.

