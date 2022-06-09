Barcode Software Market to record a fair Growth Rate of 6.3% through 2032; Proliferating Retail Business over E-commerce Platforms to Drive the Market through Goods Manufacturing Companies

The Barcode Software Market Is Estimated To Achieve A Net Worth Of About US$ 1.4 Billion In The Year 2032, Improving From US$ 694.9 Million Recorded In 2021.

As a result of the several benefits of using barcode technology, it has become one of the most popular methods for saving time and minimizing mistakes in the retail business, which is driving up the demand for barcode software among several enterprises. The adoption of barcode software has also provided chances for solution suppliers to target the supply chain segment for growth and revenue generation by the users.

Furthermore, the adoption of barcode software has enabled institutions to run more smoothly and effectively while also drastically decreasing mistakes incurred by employees. For instance, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported a scenario of a bakery firm that saved US$ 3 million in inventory and distribution expenses in the first year after deploying barcode software in its inventory monitoring system.

This comprehensive barcode software market analysis report by Fact.MR segments the global market by its application, end-use industrial verticals, and geographical regions. The global barcode software market is categorized as asset management, package tracking, staff attendance & time monitoring, and others within the application segment. On the basis of end-user industrial verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, transport and logistics, Healthcare, telecom & IT, and Others.

Key Takeaways

The overall growth of the global barcode software market size, in terms of absolute Dollar, is predicted to be around US$ 630.8 Million through 2021 to 2032.

Asset management segment is predicted to be the rapidly growing segment on the basis of applications for barcode software at various end use verticals by witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.

Currently, United States (US) barcode software market dominates the total revenue generated by contributing nearly US$ 271.5 Million in 2022.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in demand for barcode software that has translated into an overall record CAGR of 6.3% over the forecasted years.

China is poised to be very lucrative country for the barcode software market players that is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 98.9 Million by the end of this forecast period in 2032.





Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players contributing significantly for the global barcode software market growth are Dynamic Systems Inc., Cvision Tchnologies, Inc, Datalogic S. p. A, Denso ADC, General Data Company, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NCR Corpoation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and ZEBEX Industries Inc. among others.

Key Segments

By End User : Banking, Financial Institutions, and Insurance (BFSI) Transportation and Logistics Manufacturing Healthcare Retail Others

By Application : Package Tracking Employee attendance and Time Tracking Asset Management Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Recent Developments in Gym Apparel Market

General Data Company announced that it would purchase AmeriGraph Packaging Group by the end of 2020. Following this development, General Data's label conversion capabilities now encompass prime labels and shrink sleeve packaging for consumer goods and packaged food. It has also bolstered the company's portfolio by adding a distribution centre for southeast region to better serve its existing clients.

Datalogic is a leader in data capturing and process automation that announced acout releasing the MatrixTM320 during the mid-2020. It is regarded as the most efficient and small industrial fixed image-based barcode scanner that is capable of providing more flexibility and performance while improving operator safety and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) as well.

