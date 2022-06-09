Lane Restrictions on Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week and next week on Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County, for a paving project.

On Friday, June 10 through Thursday, June 16, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be paving on Route 87 between Little Bear Creek Road and Upper Manor Road. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for slow or stopped traffic, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

