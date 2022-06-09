TAIWAN, June 9 - Presidential Office thanks US government for announcing third military sale to Taiwan this year

Presidential Office thanks US government for announcing third military sale to Taiwan this year

In response to the United States government's June 8 (US EST) announcement that it had notified Congress of the sale to Taiwan of US$120 million in parts and equipment for naval vessels as well as related technical assistance, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) today (June 9) said that the government of Taiwan is sincerely grateful that the US government continues to uphold its security commitments to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances.

Spokesperson Chang said that this military sale, the Biden administration's fourth to Taiwan since taking office and its third this year, highlights the great importance that the US government places on Taiwan's national defense needs, and once again demonstrates that the robust cooperative partnership between Taiwan and the US is helping bolster Taiwan's self-defense capabilities.

Spokesperson Chang further stated that Taiwan, situated on the frontline of authoritarian expansionism, will continue to firmly demonstrate its resolve in self-defense while safeguarding its national security and free and democratic way of life. He added that Taiwan will keep enhancing cooperation with like-minded countries in order to uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, jointly strengthening global democratic resilience.