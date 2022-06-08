Health Strategy released for women and Islanders who are gender diverse

CANADA, June 8 - A new strategy will benefit the health and well-being of women and gender-diverse people on Prince Edward Island.

Following months of research and engagement, the Health Strategy for Women and Islanders who are Gender Diverse, outlines priority areas for addressing the health and well-being needs of women and gender-diverse people, including delivery of health services.

“Women and Islanders who are gender diverse face some particular challenges in accessing services that allow them to achieve optimal health and well-being. People in these groups are likely to face different levels and patterns of chronic diseases and mental illness due to a mix of physiological and social factors, and these differences should be better understood and managed by the health care system.” - Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson

PEI’s five-year strategy aims to address those challenges in order to improve the health and well-being of women and Islanders who are gender diverse at every stage of their lives.

“This is a huge step forward in transforming health care for women of all ages and gender diverse individuals at all stages of life across PEI. I commend everyone who shared their lived experiences and took the time to provide input into this strategy. Achieving the vision of comprehensive health care for women is critical to improving health outcomes, upstream intervention, and promoting health equity,” said Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

The strategy includes measures under the following four pillars:

create welcoming settings to reduce stigma experienced by women and people who are gender diverse, and to create welcoming environments;

expand available, accessible services and care to respond to the health needs of women and gender diverse Islanders;

integrate and coordinate services to improve networked pathways of care for health services targeted at women and people who are gender diverse;

build and share knowledge about sex- and gender-based health determinants, differences, needs, and experiences and to apply that knowledge to improve services to women and gender diverse Islanders.

The strategy also calls for indicators that will allow government and others to measure progress and improvements in the delivery of care that meet the needs of women and the gender diverse.

“We were honoured to hear from so many people and organizations across the province who shared their experiences and ideas. Their input is reflected throughout the strategy,” said Mary Acorn, principal advisor of women’s health, Department of Health and Wellness.

“The most obvious priority is to have more health care and services available that women and gender-diverse people need. It is equally important for people to know about that care and access it without barriers due to their gender, race or culture, language, mobility, income, or other factors,” said Jane Ledwell, executive director of the PEI Advisory Council on the Status of Women. “The availability and accessibility of services has to be built on a foundation of knowledge and continuous learning about what people need to be safe and well.”

“It is my hope that with this health strategy we will be able to break down the barriers that are faced by women and gender diverse people on PEI and that we will start to see movement toward a more equitable health care system," said Anastasia Preston, trans community outreach coordinator with PEERS Alliance.

"The participation of the Women’s Wellness Program and Sexual Health Services (WWP & SHS) in the Health Strategy for Women and Islanders who are Gender Diverse is vital. As a provider for reproductive and sexual health needs for all individuals across the province, the opportunity to share our unique insight and experience and collaborate with other members of the Strategy team has proven to be a rewarding and fulfilling experience. It is our sincere hope that the input of WWP & SHS has many direct positive impacts for women and Islanders who are gender diverse,” said Janice Skeffington, Manager, Women's Wellness Program & Sexual Health Services and Acting Manager, Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic, The Mount.

The Women and Gender Diverse People’s Health Council is being established to provide oversight of the implementation, monitoring and reporting of the Strategy. Citizens at large are invited to apply to the Council through Engage PEI.

