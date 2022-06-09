Cross-border SME Neobank, TuningBill raises USD 22m from a London based Strategic Lender and VC, Fasanara Capital
EINPresswire.com/ -- TuningBill is a B2B Neobank, operating the UK, Europe and the USA, with plans to expand to Dubai, India, Singapore and HK in the near term. The Neobank at its core, offers flexible and fast BNPL loans, both secured and unsecured, to Importers and Ecommerce traders, where the space is process-intensive, under funded, and banks are rapidly receding.
Our trader customers further benefit from non-lending services such as warehousing/fulfilment services, FX and Remittances, and Receivables insurance/recovery; with imminent plans to roll out Credit Cards. Unlike other NeoBanks, the basic banking services and other inventory/business tools are offered for free.
Following last raise during covid-19 from CFV Ventures and Venture Assets (FO) in the USA, TuningBill is pleased to announce a USD 22m investment from Fasanara Capital, a London based Fintech Investor. TuningBill will comfortably become recession-proof and move beyond break-even with the aid of this capital commitments, an exception amongst today's fintech!
Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital: "We have been following TuningBill for some time and are proud to have made the decision to back them as long term partner both in building their book and in the growth of their venture. Within our portfolio, TuningBill stands out as an innovative and differentiated platform with immense potential"
Asit Beesen, Founder, TuningBill: "We are humbled by this strategic partnership, a major milestone in our journey, and are committed to serving the loan request overhang, growing the book to north of USD 200m in the near term, further enhance our technology, and most importantly, scaling our non-lending revenues."
Mohan Anem, TuningBill: "We are ramping up our customer acquisition manifold. We are excited to announce our collaboration with top 3 container terminal operators, across the world to originate and cherry pick high quality customers."
