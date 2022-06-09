Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,575 in the last 365 days.

Cross-border SME Neobank, TuningBill raises USD 22m from a London based Strategic Lender and VC, Fasanara Capital

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TuningBill is a B2B Neobank, operating the UK, Europe and the USA, with plans to expand to Dubai, India, Singapore and HK in the near term. The Neobank at its core, offers flexible and fast BNPL loans, both secured and unsecured, to Importers and Ecommerce traders, where the space is process-intensive, under funded, and banks are rapidly receding.

Our trader customers further benefit from non-lending services such as warehousing/fulfilment services, FX and Remittances, and Receivables insurance/recovery; with imminent plans to roll out Credit Cards. Unlike other NeoBanks, the basic banking services and other inventory/business tools are offered for free.

Following last raise during covid-19 from CFV Ventures and Venture Assets (FO) in the USA, TuningBill is pleased to announce a USD 22m investment from Fasanara Capital, a London based Fintech Investor. TuningBill will comfortably become recession-proof and move beyond break-even with the aid of this capital commitments, an exception amongst today's fintech!

Francesco Filia, CEO of Fasanara Capital: "We have been following TuningBill for some time and are proud to have made the decision to back them as long term partner both in building their book and in the growth of their venture. Within our portfolio, TuningBill stands out as an innovative and differentiated platform with immense potential"

Asit Beesen, Founder, TuningBill: "We are humbled by this strategic partnership, a major milestone in our journey, and are committed to serving the loan request overhang, growing the book to north of USD 200m in the near term, further enhance our technology, and most importantly, scaling our non-lending revenues."

Mohan Anem, TuningBill: "We are ramping up our customer acquisition manifold. We are excited to announce our collaboration with top 3 container terminal operators, across the world to originate and cherry pick high quality customers."

TuningBill Team
TuningBIll Limited
email us here

You just read:

Cross-border SME Neobank, TuningBill raises USD 22m from a London based Strategic Lender and VC, Fasanara Capital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.