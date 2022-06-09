Launch of 'Dreams Per Square Feet', A Pune Real Estate Magazine Addresses Property Concerns

Glimpse of Launch - Dreams Per Square Feet Magazine

The Residency Club in Pune hosted the debut of "Dreams per square feet," a real-estate e-magazine on the 8th of June 2022.

“Coming together is a new beginning, which is turned into progress by sticking together and the shared fruit is nothing but success”.” — Dr Amit Andre (Chief Executive Officer, The DataTech Labs Inc.)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residency Club in Pune hosted the debut of "Dreams per square feet," a real-estate e-magazine on the 8th of June 2022. The magazine “Dreams per square Feet”, is a collaboration between The DataTech Labs Inc., DreamWorks University, PunekarNews.in and Bellezaa Consultants, in association with Credai Maharashtra, BNI East & North Region, LeadCon and Veriprop.

The magazine is one of its kind as it will feature learning from pivotal moments, knowledge sharing, and the transformation process of successful businesses or real estate heroes. The idea behind this magazine is to educate the buyer and make the process of purchasing a home as simple as possible. Not only purchasing but those who want to make a career in real estate too will get benefited. Satish Magar, Chairman of CREDAI National, and Shantilal Kataria, Vice Chairman of CREDAI National, were invited as guests of honour to the launch. Every sector, including real estate, has been affected by the pandemic. The recovery from the pandemic is progressing slowly but steadily. Fortunately, the affordability in Pune real estate is at an all-time high, making this one of the best times to invest. Although there are fewer new launches, developers are focusing on product quality and sales.

Umesh Pawar, Editor, Dreams Per Square Feet magazine expressed that- "Dreams Per Square Feet is a collaboration of dreams, desire to achieve and the decision and determination of like-minded individuals to make this happen." Mr Magar said, "Dreams Per Square Feet is a good initiative. This magazine has covered all the pillars which are required to understand the situation of real estate. By going on a digital platform, the circulation will be more which will result in more people reading the magazine."

In the words of Mr Kataria "Real estate has a wide scope, particularly in Pune. As we are progressing ahead, the need of the hour is knowledge of real estate. The magazine will provide all the information starting from the purchase to the possession." When someone buys a flat, they try to compare pricing, they are filled with many questions regarding how, when, and where and the magazine 'Dreams' will answer all their queries and meet all the readers' expectations.

The technology disruption has influenced the real estate industry too. The fast-paced world has increased the demand for technology in every sector. To provide technical assistance especially AI-enabled tech support The DataTech Labs Inc. has collaborated with these real Estate giants and contributed to the launch of the magazine.

The growth of real estate technology has had an impact on how the industry runs and has changed the face of the industry in recent years. Real estate has always been a technology-driven industry, but there have been tremendous advancements in recent years. Whether you're a real estate agent looking to sell more homes, a landlord looking for better tenants, or a first-time homebuyer, these new real estate technologies will almost certainly have a significant impact on life in 2021 and beyond.

Significant improvements in the functionality of buying and selling platforms have resulted from technological breakthroughs. For everyone participating in the sector, their operations and accessibility have become significantly easier and more user-friendly.



Mubarak Ansari, Managing Editor of PunekarNews.in says, "Pune is now the biggest player in the market when it comes to real estate. Pune ranks first when it comes to the number of flats sold in a city. We have ventured into national and regional news portals. There is a huge readership for real estate matters and this magazine will try to answer them."

Within a day of its launch, 'Dreams Per Square Feet' has crossed more than 3 lakh subscribers. The motive of this magazine is to provide information regarding real estate, the latest trends, buying patterns etc. This magazine will not only help buyers choose what is the best for them but also will help people who are curious about the real estate market and want to make a future in it.