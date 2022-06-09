Capacity expansion and increasing R&D activities to give boost to the Graphene Market

Graphene market was valued at USD 620 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,479 million by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene is used in a various of applications including composites, energy harvesting & batteries, electronics, sensors, paints & coatings, conductive inks, membrane, and others. Graphene reduces weight of composites & rubbers, increases energy efficiency in electrodes, increases the abrasion resistance of the material, increases heat dissipation in rubbers.

The global graphene market size is expected to grow from USD 620 million in 2020 to USD 1,479 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Graphene Market”

168 - Tables

31 - Figures

199– Pages

Over the past years, graphene manufacturers have strengthened their position in the global graphene market by adopting expansions, partnerships, agreements, new product/technology launches, joint ventures, contracts, and mergers & acquisitions. R&D activities ongoing in the industry to make graphene commercialize and create cost-effective manufacturing technology for graphene. The growing R&D activities is expected to drive the graphene market during the forecasted period.

Key Players in Graphene Market are:

NanoXplore Inc. (US),

Graphenea SA (Spain),

Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain),

Global Graphene Group (US),

Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy),

Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and more.

These companies are focused on increasing production capacities and developing innovative graphene-based products for various end-use industries. The growing applications of graphene in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, aerospace, and electronics is expected to drive the market during the forecasted period. For instance, Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. The company adopted this strategy to grow its business in graphene-based sensors segment.

Scope of the Graphene Market Report

Report Metrics Details Years considered for the study 2018–2025 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2025 Units considered Value (USD Million), Volume (Kiloton) Segments Covered Type, Application, End-use Industry and Region Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies Covered NanoXplore Inc. (US), Graphenea SA (Spain), Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L. (Spain), Global Graphene Group (US), Directa Plus S.p.A. (Italy), Haydale Graphene Industries Plc (Italy), Changzhou Sixth Element Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Ningbo Morsh Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd., Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited (China), and JCNANO Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

This research report categorizes the graphene market based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

By Type:

Bulk Graphene

Monolayer Graphene

By Application:

Composites

Paints, Coatings, and Inks

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Electronics

Catalyst

Tires

Others

By End-use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electronics

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Latin America

APAC is expected to account for the largest market share in the graphene market during the forecast period.

APAC accounted for the largest market share in the global graphene market in 2019. A number of graphene manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, South Kora, India, and Australia are contributing to the growth of the regional market. These manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities in collaborations with various research institutes and universities for the development of graphene products. APAC has the highest number of manufacturers of automotive vehicles, electric batteries, and electronics components; these are the major applications where graphene is used. The presence of major end-use industries drives the graphene market in the APAC region.

