Investors with over $100,000 in NYSE: FHS should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS).

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 11, 2022. Those NYSE: FHS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On May 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. The plaintiff alleged that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the company’s IPO made inaccurate statements of material fact because defendants failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO that the new rules, regulations, and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to First High-School Education and its business, and that, as a result, the Registration Statement’s representations regarding First High-School Education’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of First High-School Education at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

Those who purchased First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.


