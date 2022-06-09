Logistics Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 6.55 Trillion during 2022-2027 | CAGR of 4.7%

Logistics Market Report

The global logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global logistics market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global logistics market reached a value of US$ 4.92 Trillion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.55 Trillion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027. Logistics is a vital instrument of supply chain management, which involves coordinating and moving resources, such as equipment, food, liquid, inventory, materials, and people, from one location to the desired location. This process involves the management of the flow of goods from one point of origin to the point of consumption to meet the requirement of customers. It comprises various services, such as third-party logistics, fourth-party logistics, inbound logistics, outbound logistics, reverse logistics, green logistics, construction logistics, digital logistics, military logistics, and other logistics. Effective logistics management helps build better customer relationships, ensure a smooth flow of communication and products, and minimize the need to maintain excess inventory.

Covid-19 Overview:

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the global logistics market as several disruptions are caused across the air, freight, and sea segments. This has led to the shutdowns of globally integrated supply chains across the automotive and manufacturing industries, thereby placing intense stress with a sharp downfall in global demand. However, the demand for e-retail logistics, on-demand, and last-mile delivery is moderately rising due to the escalating need for maintaining social distancing among the masses. The increasing demand for medical and FMCG supplies are also stimulating the logistics market's growth during the pandemic. With the high vaccination rates across the world, numerous economies are recovering steadily, on account of which the market is expected to expand positively in the upcoming years.

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. In line with this, a considerable rise in reverse logistics operations and the growing trade-related agreements are positively influencing the market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the integration of IoT-enabled linked devices and the rise of tech-driven logistics services are catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the increasing requirement for cost-effective logistics and supply chain solutions across various industry verticals is propelling the market demand. Additionally, rapid advancements in technology, constituting automated material handling equipment, GPS, and biometrics, are helping organizations and businesses to work competently, thereby strengthening the growth of the logistics market across the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top logistics companies being

• J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

• CEVA Logistics

• FedEx Corp.

• United Parcel Service, Inc.

• Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Kenco Group Inc.

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Americold Logistics, LLC

• DSV Panalpina A/S

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

• Roadways

• Seaways

• Railways

• Airways

Breakup by Model Type:

• 2 PL

• 3 PL

• 4 PL

Breakup by End-use:

• Consumer Goods

• Retail

• Food And Beverages

• IT Hardware

• Healthcare

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Automotive

• Telecom

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

