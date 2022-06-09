Durable Medical Equipment Market to Hit 305.17 Billion | Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028
Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market.
Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients. Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes.
Market Scope:
One of the report’s central components is the broad Durable Medical Equipment market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.
Key players involved in the market such as Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., Carex Health Brands, Inc., and Intco Medical.
Emergen Research has segmented the global durable medical equipment market based on product type, payers, end-use, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture
Personal Mobility Devices
Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices
Payer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Private
Public
Out-of-Pocket
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Clinics
Hospitals
Long Term Care Centers
Home Care Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Key Highlights from the Report
In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.
Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.
Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.
Regional Analysis:
This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Durable Medical Equipment market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.
The report classifies the global Durable Medical Equipment market into various regions, including:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Durable Medical Equipment Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market
