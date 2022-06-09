Head-up Display Market Size, Trends And Forecast | Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch

Emergen Research Logo

High penetration of head-up displays in aerospace & defense industry and fall in price of HUD technology are key factors driving growth of the market

Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market. Improved safety provided by head-up displays will continue to propel growth of the market going ahead owing to increasing demand for more efficient safety and driver and pilot assist technologies in vehicles and aircraft. Furthermore, advancements in Augmented Reality (AR) technology will also fuel demand for these products and solutions over the forecast period.

The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Head-up Display market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Head-up Display market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players involved in the market such as Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global head-up display market on the basis of type, component, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional HUD

AR-based HUD

Windshield-based HUD

Combined-based HUD

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Video Generator

Projector/Projection Unit

Digital Light Processing Projector

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Projector

Laser Beam Steering Projector

Display Unit

Liquid Crystal Display

Digital Micromirror Device (DMD)

Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS)

Nematics LCoS Display

Ferroelectric LCoS Display

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cathode Ray Tube

Optical Waveguide

Light-Emitting Diode

Micro Electromechanical System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aviation

Civil Aviation (Civil Aircraft, Civil Helicopter)

Military Aviation (Aircraft, Helicopter)

Others

Key Highlights from the Report

AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Display unit segment is expected to register largest revenue share during the forecast period. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) delivers benefits of bright vibrant images onscreen, and allows the realization of multi-colors in head-up displays. The high luminescence of head-up displays offer bright raster images.

Automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising concerns regarding safety of driver and passenger is fueling adoption of head-up displays in vehicles.

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Head-up Display market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Head-up Display market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Head-up Display market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Head-up Display in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Head-up Display in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Head-up Display?

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

