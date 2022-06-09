Pulse Oximeter Market Upcoming Trends, Market Size & Leading Companies | Emergen Research Study

Emergen Research Logo

Pulse Oximeter Market Size – USD 2,180.9 million in 2019, Pulse Oximeter Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%

Technological progressions in pulse oximeter devices, substantial prevalence of neonatal conditions with favorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to fuel the market growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Pulse Oximeter Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the pulse oximeter Market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the pulse oximeter industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2027. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the pulse oximeter Market in the coming years.

Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The probe in hand-held oximeters is replaced easily; thus, the device is proficient and advanced as compared to other associated devices. Due to such favorable features, the hand-held products segment accounts for the largest market share of 56.7% in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth even during the forecast period

Protonic Medical Systems launched a pulse oximeter in July 2020, named, POM-600, which is also approved with CE mark is used for monitoring the amount of oxygen carried in the body.

Due to expedient features like continuous monitoring and rapid detection of oxygen levels in the body, the reusable oximeters segment accounts for the largest market share of around 56.7% in 2019 and is expected to grow extensively through the forecast period.

In December 2019, Masimo’s Neonatal RD Set Pulse oximetry sensors got clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clearance was received entirely for improved oxygen saturation (SpO2) accuracy specifications for neonatal patients.

pulse oximeter Market Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hand-held

Fingertip

Tabletop

Wrist-worn

Other

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Reusable

Disposable

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the pulse oximeter Market?

What are the key product types and applications of the pulse oximeter industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the pulse oximeter Market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the pulse oximeter Market by 2027?

The global pulse oximeter market is expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.