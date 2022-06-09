With 10.9% CAGR, LED Video Walls Market Size Worth USD 36.16 Billion in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global LED Video Walls Market Size is projected to reach USD 36.16 billion in 2028, at CAGR of 10.9% during forecast period [2019-2028]; Top-quality Performance and High Flexibility to Boost Growth, Novel Product Launches by Key Players to Skyrocket Demand

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global LED Video Walls Market is projected to reach USD 36.16 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the global market size was valued at USD 15.91 Billion in 2018. The global LED video walls market Size is expected to gain momentum on account of numerous benefits offered by video walls, namely, ease of maintenance, high flexibility, and performance.

The report provides significant insights into prevailing LED video walls market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, key market developments, competitors, key players, and challenges. It also aids entrepreneurs and organizations in analyzing the future market trends as well as transformation of consumer behavior to plan their businesses strategically.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 Forecast Period 2019 to 2028 CAGR 10.9% 2028 Value Projection USD 36.16 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 15.91 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 140





Driving Factor:

Outdoor Sub-segment to Dominate Owing to Rising Number of Advertisements

In terms of location, the LED video walls market is divided into indoor and outdoor. Out of these, the outdoor sub-segment will acquire the highest share during the forecast period. Rise in demand from numerous sectors, such as transportation & logistics, entertainment, and others is expected to boost growth in this segment.

Additionally, the growing usage of businesses to attract more consumers through unique advertisements is anticipated to propel this segment, which will further propel the LED video walls market. Times Square in New York is one of the best examples of the usage of outdoor LED video walls. They are present here for showcasing commercial as well as other important information. The indoor LED video walls, on the other hand, is used in commercial buildings, media, control room, and others. They offer higher picture and pixel quality due to lesser gap from the viewpoint.

NEC Corporation Unveils Wide Range of Video Walls Displays for Multi-Industry Usage

NEC Corporation, a multinational information technology and electronics company based in Japan, announced the launch of its wide range of video walls displays in January 2019. The products offer a remarkable viewer experience for a large number of applications and industries. The new range is developed for multi-industry purposes. The video walls displays are available in the market in 10 different models, making it hassle-free for the companies to choose the perfect model to meet their needs. The products provide powerful calibration capabilities and exceptional visual performance with the help of its SpectraView engine.

The engine allows users to create fine adjustments to the quality of the picture to receive homogenous colour reproduction and match individual demands. It is also very simple to install and the set-up process is cost-effective. According to NEC, from passenger or visitor information screens, to control screens, and to digital advertising, the products offer the perfect walls for every application.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Improvements in Infrastructural Activities to Enable Growth in Asia Pacific

From a geographical standpoint, the LED video wall market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing demand for LED video wall across stadiums, clubs, grounds, and public places. The demand is increasing especially in places with high resolution and better visual effects. Another factor driving the market is increasing implementation of advertising technologies in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rising developments in infrastructural activities, especially in developing countries are propelling growth in the market.

The market in North America is expected to register considerable growth owing to the rising investments in advertising. This, in turn, is fuelling demand for LED video walls. As per the report, North America is expected to hold a considerable part of the global LED video wall market share.





MARKET SCOPE

The "Global LED Video Walls Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the LED video walls industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LED video walls market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, end-user and geography.

The global LED video walls market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LED video walls market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the LED video walls market.

Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Type Direct View LED Video Walls

Indoor LED Video Walls

Blended Projection Video Walls System By Location Outdoor

Indoor By Application Retail

Airport/ Railways

Control Rooms

Media & Advertising

Sports & Entertainment

Auditorium

Commercial Buildings

Others (Museums, etc.)





Primeview Launches Technologically Advanced Fusion MiniLED at NAB Show

In April 2019, Primeview, a designer, producer, and seller of cutting-edge visual display technology, headquartered in New York, has launched its Fusion MiniLED at the NAB Show in Las Vegas. Fusion MiniLED display provides brighter, cleaner, and crisper images as it is equipped with the highest refresh rate technology on the market. The display walls are dynamic and reliable, best suited for corporate settings, retail stores, and broadcast studios. The product has an innovative cable-free full front serviceability and also possesses a segmental light-weight (15 LB) design. It further uses common cathode LED technology that aids in decreasing power dissipation by 40% while enhancing performance for high contrast ratios, wide color ranges, and smooth greyscale. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the overall market.

Companies Profiled in LED Video Walls Market Research Report:

Cetech

SAMSUNG

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Barco

ViewSonic Corporation

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

NEC Display Solutions

Lighthouse Technologies Limited.

Primeview





Table of Content with Major Points:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicator Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global LED Video Walls Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Direct View LED Video Walls Indoor LED Video Walls Blended Projection Video Walls Systems By Location (Value) Indoor Outdoor By Application (Value) Retail Airport/ Railways Control Rooms Media & Advertising Sports & Entertainment Auditorium Commercial Buildings Other (Museums, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

North America LED Video Walls Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Direct View LED Video Walls Indoor LED Video Walls Blended Projection Video Walls Systems By Location (Value) Indoor Outdoor By Application (Value) Retail Airport/ Railways Control Rooms Media & Advertising Sports & Entertainment Auditorium Commercial Buildings Other (Museums, etc.) By Country (Value) United States Canada

Europe LED Video Walls Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2028

TOC Continued…!

