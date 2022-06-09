Information Technology Outsourcing (IPO) Market Size 2022-2028 : Growth, Share, Revenue, Product Types, Applications, Key Players, Geographical Segmentation, Opportunities, Challenges
Key Players - Accenture, HCL Technologies, HPE, TCS, Oracle, Cognizant, Infosys
Information Technology Outsourcing (IPO) Market research report includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. The report gives analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Information Technology Outsourcing (IPO) Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Infrastructure Outsourcing
- Application Outsourcing
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- BFSI
- Government
- Telecommunications
- Energy and Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Information Technology Outsourcing (IPO) Market including: -
- Accenture
- HCL Technologies
- HPE
- IBM
- TCS
- Oracle
- Cognizant
- Infosys
- Fujitsu Ltd
- Larsen & Toubro Ltd
- Tech Mahindra Ltd
- Wipro
- CapGemini
- NTT Data
- Sodexo
- ACS
- ISS
