Biometrics Market Size Hit USD 99.63 Billion By 2027 | Biometric usage in smartphones, tablet, & ATM machines

Market Size – USD 33.26 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.6%

Market Size – USD 24.40 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biometrics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 99.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition in smartphones & other IoT devices owing to its more accurate personal identification, reduced risks of security breaches, and huge overall growth of the IoT device industry.The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

The Global Biometrics Report is a panoramic study of the overall Biometrics market published by Reports and Data and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Biometrics market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Biometrics market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Biometrics industry.

Some Key Highlights :-

In April 2020, TECH5, a leading global technology company, launched a biometric eKYC deployment for its users in the country India, having partnered with ID R&D. The biometric includes biometric facial recognition & active liveness detection technology.

The fingerprint recognition sub-segment led the market in 2019 with extensive usage of the fingerprint sensors and recognition systems in smartphones & other IoT devices, ATMs, and many others. Higher research & development costs associated with this sub-segment is also expected to add to the biometrics market growth.

The global market landscape of Biometrics is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Biometrics industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Based on the product type, the Biometrics market is segmented into:

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

System Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Others

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Biometrics market include:

Key players in the market

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Biometrics industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

