PatchMaster Named a 2022 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Survey Shows Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with PatchMaster’s PerformanceCHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a leading franchisor of drywall and plaster repair services, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 17th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises.
PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has over 119 locations across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is one of the only sophisticated players offering drywall repair services on a national scale. With its low initial investment, non-discretionary service offering, strong profit margins, work-life balance, and lack of brick-and-mortar locations, PatchMaster is a compelling franchise opportunity in the attractive home services industry.
Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises.
PatchMaster was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research. PatchMaster’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
“While the pandemic impacted various business sectors differently, the last 18 months have clearly demonstrated the inherent strengths of the franchise business model. The old franchise adage of 'being in business for yourself, but not by yourself,’ has never been more important,” said Franchise Business Review founder & CEO Eric Stites. “Thanks to fast innovations, significant support, and responsive crisis management, many franchise brands have emerged stronger from the pandemic, and that is reflected in high franchisee satisfaction.”
"This recognition is significant since it comes directly from the people who represent PatchMaster in their communities," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "Our franchise-first culture is the foundation of this company. We are committed to empowering our franchisees, providing them with all the support and resources they need to build a successful, scalable, and profitable business."
“As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities, based on actual feedback from franchise owners,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “We survey franchisees from franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year’s list of Top Franchises are the top-ranked brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees’ success.”
Visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Franchises.
About PatchMaster
Visit https://patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.
