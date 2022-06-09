Pioneers Medical Center Receives USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

This money will be used to establish telehealth services for residents of Rio Blanco County.

We’re thrilled to receive the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant” — Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) has recently received funding from the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant (ERHC) program. This program will provide funding to help safeguard the long-term availability of health care services in rural communities.

PMC was one of seven organizations in Colorado that received funding through the ERHC program. They received $486,000 to support new IT infrastructure that will facilitate the development of broader telehealth services in Eastern Rio Blanco County. Implementing an extensive telehealth program in Rio Blanco County will increase patient access to health care services, allowing those who can’t leave their homes to still receive medical care. This service is also an important way to help curb the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.

“We’re thrilled to receive the USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant,” says Liz Sellers, CEO of Pioneers Medical Center. “PMC is committed to raising the bar for health care services in the White River Valley, and this grant will allow us to provide important services to many residents who otherwise wouldn’t have access to the health care they need.”

The USDA began funding the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program through the American Rescue Plan in August 2021. These grants have been instrumental in helping rural hospitals, health care clinics and local communities expand access to their important services.

“Rural Colorado has faced the challenges from the pandemic and is coming back better and stronger. Nearly one in five Americans live in rural areas. The need for local hospitals and clinics for care is essential in our rural communities. These grants provided today will allow for the continuation of health care and vital services across our state. They will also provide needed relief and support to address challenging conditions arising from the COVID-19 emergency,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Colorado Armando Valdez.

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based health care facility and relies on grant funding to deliver many of the services they offer. These grants have also enabled PMC to purchase some of the most advanced technology available in order to provide individuals along the Western Slope with access to the same high quality medical care that is available in urban areas along the Front Range.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

###