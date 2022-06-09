Africa’s largest broker celebrates its anniversary with an open invitation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-award-winning trading company, CMTrading, is celebrating its 10th anniversary by hosting an exclusive free trading seminar on Thursday, 30 June, at the Davinci Hotel in Sandton. The in-person seminar is an opportunity to gain insight from expert traders and industry veterans, who will discuss the benefits of online trading, economic trends and trading opportunities that any member of the public can gain access to. Registration is now open, but seats are limited.
Record unemployment, an unfavourable Rand dollar exchange rate and rising petrol prices are among several factors prompting many South Africans to seek out new income streams. Online trading saw a significant spike in 2020, with an increase of around 477% in trading activity between February and November that year, and it continues to gain momentum in 2022.
Among the speakers at the seminar is Fred Razak, Chief Trading Strategist for CMTrading. Razak says: “Trading has become incredibly popular in recent years, especially now that we have CFD Trading (Contract for Difference trading).
“This has enabled broader access to trading on the financial markets than ever before. Today, thousands more people are trading than was the case 10 years ago. The advent of the mobile phone has given everybody access to digital trading platforms. Whether you're in Zimbabwe, New York or Nigeria, anyone can trade the financial markets on the go.
“This is probably the most popular time to trade the markets in history. Trillions of dollars a day are being traded. And by becoming an online trader, you can get your share of the profits – provided you are educated and guided by the right broker.”
On the upcoming seminar, Razak adds, “Trading is difficult as a profession, but there's lots of educational information out there. Our educational tools and workshops, such as this one in Johannesburg, aim to assist people in learning how to trade the financial markets while minimizing their risk and making informed decisions.
“It's important to understand that to become a successful trader will take time, energy and commitment. It’s never been easier to access educational material in trading the financial markets. What’s incredible is that everyone has access to the same level of educational material no matter where they are in the world.”
According to "The Modern Trader" report, there are approximately 13.9 million online traders worldwide. In South Africa, there are 200 000 traders, and that number continues to grow. Modern traders are individuals from all walks of life. Due to digital transformation, trading is no longer the domain of high-flying stockbrokers at busy stock exchanges. Anyone can trade from the comfort of their homes.
CMTrading's free seminar is open to any members of the public who reserve their seats before 30 June or while space is still available. Event details are as follows:
Venue: DaVinci Hotel, Sandton City, Johannesburg
Venue map: https://goo.gl/maps/QnWKDUJD6tWoL2iM7
Date: 30 June 2022
Time: 6:00 PM CAT
Speakers:
Fred Razak, Chief Trading Specialist at CMTrading
CMTrading’s Chief Trading Strategist shares advice on identifying market opportunities, explains fundamental and technical analysis and details how trading can benefit everyone.
Dricus Du Plessis, CMTrading’s Brand Ambassador, UFC Middleweight Fighter & EFC Champion
The UFC fighter and CMTrading brand ambassador shares his journey with CMTrading and the importance of trading in South Africa.
Ntokozo Ndebele, South Africa IB Account Manager at CMTrading
Ntokozo Ndebele, South Africa IB Account Manager at CMTrading

Grab your financial freedom as you discover CMTrading's award-winning partnership programme and the possibility of earning extra income.
CMTrading is the brand name of Global Capital Markets Trading Ltd (A Seychelles company, company no. 104785)
