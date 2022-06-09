Japanese firm opens VNĐ3.9-trillion resort in Đà Nẵng

VIETNAM, June 9 - Mikazuki resort map. Photo mikazuki.com.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Japanese-based Mikazuki Hotel Group has opened a 13ha Mikazuki Japanese Resort & Spa in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng on Wednesday.

Costing VNĐ3.9 trillion (US$168.16 million), the project is located in Liên Chiểu District, offering locals and tourists new Japanese-standard tourism services. It features a 22-storey hotel with 294 rooms and an indoor water park, the biggest of its kind in the central region.

Odaka Yoshimune, chairman of the group, said Mikazuki will invest in a series of new projects in Đà Nẵng, including a footbridge and a night street in Liên Chiểu.

Related procedures will be completed for these projects to begin in 2023 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam-Japan diplomatic relations, he said.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, the Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Yamada Takio said the inauguration of the building shows the world is entering a recovery and growth phase after the COVID-19 pandemic and that Việt Nam and Japan are preparing for their 50th anniversary.

The resort will host cultural exchanges between Đà Nẵng and Japan soon, the diplomat said.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Lê Trung Chính said the city always accompanies and creates the best conditions for investors. — VNS