Internation exhibitions on telecom, electronic products and film and TV begin in HCM City

VIETNAM, June 9 -

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the ICT COMM and Telefilm Vietnam in HCM City on June 9. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The international trade show on information technology, telecommunication and electronic products (ICT COMM) and the International Exhibition of Film and Television Technology (Telefilm Vietnam) opened on Thursday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

They feature nearly 200 booths by more than 150 local and foreign exhibitors, including those from the US, Germany, Russia, Japan, Korea, India, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Taiwan (China).

Returning after a two-year gap due to COVID-19, the shows, despite having a smaller scale compared to before the pandemic, showcase latest products and technologies in the telecommunication, IT, media sectors, as well as products, services and technologies used in film and television, TV content and programmes, and broadcasting equipment and technology.

Several companies who have participated in all five previous editions such as Konica Minolta Business Solutions, Du Hưng Technology JCS, C-FIBER, and South Telecommunications Software JSC, are displaying software, mobile applications, technology solutions, hard drive devices, wireless technologies, internet services, electronic products and services, radio and television services, and network infrastructure.

Visitors experience wireless presentation and conferencing system at the international trade show on information technology, telecommunication and electronic products (ICT COMM) that opened in HCM City on June 9. — VNS Photo

Taiwan Excellence organised by Taitra showcases software and hardware products and services and innovative and energy-saving products and solutions, while the Hong Kong pavilion hosted by the Hong Kong Software Industry Association shows off the latest AI, POS, finance/banking and e-commerce solutions, cloud computing and cyber-security services, online education platforms, and augmented and virtual reality technologies.

At Telefilm Vietnam, leading film and television producers as well as distributors from Việt Nam and around the world are taking part. Over the years, the exhibition has been a place for trading film and television content and technologies, innovative application equipment and related services.

Visitors will have a chance to experience innovative television application systems on the internet inherited from the strong development of information technology and future TV channels, and modern post-production special effects, they added.

B2B match-making, conferences and seminars will be held online and offline.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Minh Hồng, former deputy minister of Information and Communications and chairman of the Việt Nam Digital Communication Association, said: “Through displays and direct business matching activities, the organising committee wants to create a convenient and effective interaction environment for exhibitors and visitors, contributing to promoting investment and trade co-operation.”

This year, the exhibition will also be held online for 15 days to offer local and foreign firms in the telecommunications, information technology, and TV and broadcasting sectors greater opportunities to exchange information, learn, share experiences, transfer technologies, and contribute to improving their competitiveness, he said.

Organised by Adpex JSC, the Việt Nam Association for Information Processing, Vietnam Internet Association, Việt Nam Digital Communication Association, and other organisations, the exhibitions will run until June 11. — VNS