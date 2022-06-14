yourvideo.io Logo Your YouTube Videos as Unique NFTs on yourvideo.io Unique NFT Videos of Your Favorite YouTubers on yourvideo.io

PRAGUE, PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- yourvideo.io to Launch First-Ever NFT Marketplace Specifically Built for YouTubers

The platform allows YouTubers to boost their income through NFT royalties

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – June 14, 2022 – yourvideo.io is excited to announce the launch of its own dedicated NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, this innovative platform will allow content creators and their fans and collectors to interact directly with each other in a safe and secure environment. With an ever-growing number of users turning to YouTube for entertainment, this new marketplace represents an exciting opportunity for both parties involved.

YouTube has long been a go-to platform for creators looking to build an audience and monetize their content. Until now, YouTubers have only been able to monetize their videos indirectly, through publicity, merch, selling courses etc., not by selling the very thing they produce - their videos. yourvideo.io offers a solution to these problems by allowing YouTubers to display, sell, mint and transfer their videos without losing their copyrights or monetization options.

Developed by e-artnow s.r.o., a Czech Republic company, yourvideo.io will bolster the YouTube creators' economy, providing an additional stream of income that can be used to support their careers. In addition, yourvideo.io allows creators to retain control over their work, ensuring that they can continue producing the content their fans love.

For the first time, fans and collectors will be able to own video NFT(s) of their favorite YouTubers after an open and fair auction process. The original content creator will get a 90% royalty every time their video NFTs sell on the primary market and a 10% royalty every time their video NFTs sell on the secondary market on yourvideo.io. They will get the ownership of a blockchain tracked and stored NFT. Collectors will be able to resell video NFTs on the secondary market on yourvideo.io. This is a groundbreaking way for fans to show their support for their favorite content creators while also collecting unique digital assets.

yourvideo.io has chosen to use Binance Smart Chain as its blockchain to ensure secure, fast, and cheap NFT minting. YouTubers mint their videos free of cost on yourvideo.io. yourvideo.io has made it easy for both buyers and sellers by allowing payments in either Fiat (Stripe) or BUSD (cryptocurrency). This makes it one of the most accessible platforms for buying and selling NFTs. ARWEAVE blockchain technology makes it possible to permanently store heavy video files for a reasonable fee paid by the collector.

yourvideo.io strives to provide customers with the best possible experience through a commitment to quality control and creator accountability. yourvideo.io manually checks and approves all video submissions. They only allow creators to upload videos already hosted on their own YouTube channels. This helps to ensure that all videos are of the highest possible quality and are unlikely to contain any copyrighted or otherwise objectionable material making it difficult for scammers to sell videos they don’t legitimately own.

yourvideo.io will launch in Q4 2022. For more information or to subscribe for updates, visit https://yourvideo.io/coming-soon/

About yourvideo.io

yourvideo.io is the first dedicated NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace for YouTubers and heavy video files (up to 10GB). Our platform allows content creators and their fans and collectors to interact directly with each other in a safe and secure environment. yourvideo.io was founded by Ondrej Brody and Kristofer Paetau, both visual artists with extensive experience in video, after they noticed that video art is not as highly valued as traditional art. Through yourvideo.io, they hope to help fellow video creators further monetize their work and gain more legitimacy. With an ever-growing number of users turning to YouTube, this new marketplace represents an exciting opportunity for both parties involved.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ondrej Brody and Kristofer Paetau

info@yourvideo.io

