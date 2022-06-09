Power Monitoring Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG

Emergen Research Logo

Power Monitoring Market Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs are key factors driving global power monitoring market growth

Power Monitoring Market Size – USD 3.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for smart meters” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global power monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 5.86 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs. Emergence of advanced power monitoring system allow users to obtain detailed information regarding the amount of energy consumed. Manufacturing and process industries are increasingly adopting power monitoring systems to manage, analyze, and control energy usage. Power monitoring systems provide detailed information about the amount of energy consumed, which helps in identifying a wide range of ways to boost efficiency by minimizing waste and reducing rates of energy consumption.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Power Monitoring Market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Power Monitoring Market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Power Monitoring Market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Eaton, which is a power management company, announced the complete acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc., which is a leading supplier of mission critical power distribution, power monitoring equipment, and services and static switching for data centers and commercial and industrial customers. The acquisition is expected help the company in enhancing services offered to data center customers.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising need to enhance energy efficiency and minimize energy costs is expected to drive revenue growth of the hardware components segment going ahead.

Manufacturing & process industry segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for secure, reliable, and uninterrupted supply of power among manufacturing and process industries is a key factor boosting demand for power monitoring systems.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Power Monitoring Market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Power Monitoring industry are:

Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, General Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, Omron Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric.

Emergen Research has segmented the global power monitoring market on the basis of component, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Datacenters

Utilities & Renewables

Manufacturing & Process Industry

Electric Vehicle Charging stations

Public Infrastructure

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Power Monitoring Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Power Monitoring Market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Power Monitoring Market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Power Monitoring Market Report:

The report encompasses Power Monitoring Market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Power Monitoring industry

Power Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 5.86 Billion in 2028