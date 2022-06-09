Kickbox Champion Elmore Fights Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism to Start Made in Africa Movement
Elmore home in Memphis has the world's largest display of Original African Furnishings in the World. Safari Initiative is a way to bring Africans & African Americans together. Safari is an acronym that means; Styled African Family Application Renaissance Initiative
Anthony "Amp" Elmore wrote, produced, directed & starred in Memphis 1st Feature film. Linn Sitler the White Memphis Film Commissioner used White Supremacy to deny Elmore and Black people the honor of being Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker. Racism marginalize Blacks.]
Memphis use Racism, White Supremacy & Black on Black Racism to Marginalize Blacks to inferior positions. Kickbox Champion Anthony "Amp" Elmore Fights back
Unknown and Untold in America is the story of Tom Mboya and Kenya and Ghana's and Africa's Role in the Civil Rights movement in America. The City of Memphis "International Memphis in May Celebration" 2022 honored the Republic of Ghana. Elmore notes how the celebration was a continual case of "White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism. American Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Africa day recently; she noted the disparity between Africans and African/Americans, whereas there is tribalism, whereas Africans in America do not communicate and interact with African/Americans. Such was the case of Memphis in May whereas the "Ashanti Tribe Members from Ghana" came to Memphis and they did not associate or interact with African/Americans who are 70% of the Memphis population.
Elmore explains that the Memphis in May celebration 2022 honoring Ghana was so heartbreaking, "Racist and White" that Elmore is organizing at his home in the African/American community of "Orange Mound" in Memphis an African American Cultural Celebration that associates us Blacks in Memphis with our Ghana and African cultural and civil rights history. Elmore notes that on April 3, 1968 Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. not only mention Accra Ghana in his last speech, Ghana 1st President Kwame Nkrumah invited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to come to Ghana for Africa's 1st Independent celebration.
Elmore communicated to dignitaries in Kenya and he asked Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen to forward his comprehensive letter to Ghana President His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo asking the Ghana President to come to Memphis to support the "Made in Africa Movement." Elmore's explains that his household in Memphis is the largest single household purchaser of African made goods in America. While Memphis in May honored Ghana in May of 2022 Elmore's home in the historic African/American Community of "Orange Mound" is home to the largest display of original Ghana cultural furnishings than any household in the world including Ghana.
Elmore explains that in Memphis or in anyplace in America there is no place an African/American child can see and experience the living example of the positive affects of seeing African home furnishing. Elmore notes that in regards to White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism it did not concern Memphis in May that they could have found a way to bring attention to the fact that in the heart of the historic Black community in Memphis is the largest display of Ghana art and culture in America.
Despite the fact that Elmore is a 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing champion who was the 1st to bring E.S.P.N. to Memphis in 1981 where he was noted in 1983 by the prestigious Memphis Magazine as 100 of the most influential Memphians. It was in 1987 where Elmore unknowingly faced his greatest bout of Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black racism. While The Los Angeles Times Archives dated November 22, 1987 list the start of the production of Elmore's Memphis made semi-autobiographical film "The Contemporary Gladiator" as 1987 the City of Memphis Memphis film Commissioner Linn Stiler and the historical commission erected a sign naming 1989 White Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch film Mystery Train as Memphis 1st Independent film.
One of he examples of the racism is that " Orange Mound" is the only community in America that has 3 Gold medal winners attending the same school at the same time. There does not exist a historical marker. Another example is that "Orange Mound is the only community that has historical ties to the father of the Blues W.C. Handy, The king of the Blues B.B. King and the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley.
Elmore who is the father of Kickboxing in Memphis whose 1988 film the Contemporary Gladiator is not only Memphis 1st Independent Film, Elmore's 1988 film release is the 1st Kickboxing film in American film history. In 2006 Elmore converted his home into the 1st "All African Home" in America. While the home was a legitimate tourist attraction and Memphis has a 70% Black population Kevin Kane head of Memphis Tourism would not support a "Black and Proud Tourist" or encourage pride in Black Orange Mound.
Elmore never connected the White Supremacy, Racism Black on Black Racism until he produced his 2019 film "200 Years of Black Memphis History." Elmore's film was the 1st film ever produced about Black Memphis history. The film was a non-profit educational film.. For decades the Memphis film commission never included Elmore via film events. The Black organized arts group "OMAC" or the "Orange Mound Arts Council" never included Elmore via events. The executive director of "OMAC" explain to Elmore that they could not support Elmore's African home.
Elmore explains that our "Orange Mound home represents the largest "Made in Africa" model in America. We show and demonstrate to Africa, that Africa can produce quality African furnishings for the American market. Elmore notes that on Saturday June 11, 2022 we will Kick off the "Safari Initiative" or the "Made in Africa movement." Elmore notes that from historic "Orange Mound" African Presidents will visit "Orange Mound" and we will fight Memphis White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black racism whereas Orange Mound will be a major tourist attraction and known as the place of the birth of the "Safari Initiative" or the Safari acronym: "Styled African Furnishing Application Renaissance Initiative.
Elmore says "Wow" Memphis will become "Africa's Distribution Center."
Most African Home in America