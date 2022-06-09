Kickbox Champion Elmore Fights Memphis White Supremacy, Racism & Black on Black Racism to Start Made in Africa Movement

Elmore home in Memphis has the world's largest display of Original African Furnishings in the World. Safari Initiative is a way to bring Africans & African Americans together. Safari is an acronym that means; Styled African Family Application Renaissance Initiative

Anthony "Amp" Elmore wrote, produced, directed & starred in Memphis 1st Feature film. Linn Sitler the White Memphis Film Commissioner used White Supremacy to deny Elmore and Black people the honor of being Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker. Racism marginalize Blacks.]