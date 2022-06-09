Environmental Testing Equipment Market Size worth $4.09 billion by 2028 – Global Trends, Share and Leading Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Rising concerns regarding environmental pollution is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the global environmental testing equipment market

Environmental Testing Equipment Market Size – USD 2.40 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend –Technological developments in environment testing systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global environmental testing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global environmental testing equipment market revenue growth is driven by growing concerns regarding environmental degradation, increasing pollution levels, rising emphasis on wastewater treatment, and increasing adoption of advanced environmental testing solutions. Environmental testing equipment helps to identify sediments or contaminants in samples and detect their impact on the environment.

The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

The Global Environmental Testing Equipment Report is a panoramic study of the overall Environmental Testing Equipment market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Environmental Testing Equipment market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Environmental Testing Equipment market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Environmental Testing Equipment industry.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In February 2021, Illinois American Water acquired water distribution system of Concordia Water Cooperative for USD 1.7 Million. This acquisition will help Illinois American Water to expand its customer base and provide high-quality water services to its new and existing customers.

Mass spectrometers segment is expected to register a 7.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Technological advancements in gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) instruments is increasing adoption of mass spectrometers for environmental testing.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding environmental degradation and increasing adoption of advanced testing equipment are key factors boosting revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Environmental Testing Equipment industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global environmental testing equipment market based on product, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mass Spectrometers

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) Instruments

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) Instruments

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometers

Molecular Spectroscopy Products

pH Meters

TOC Analyzers

Dissolved Oxygen Meters

Chromatography Products

Liquid Chromatograph

Gas Chromatograph

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Water Testing

Air Testing

Soil Testing

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Environmental Testing Equipment market include:

Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, PerkinElmer, SCIEX, JEOL, Analytik Jena, and Merck KGaA.

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Environmental Testing Equipment industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Environmental Testing Equipment?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

